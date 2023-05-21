Brokerages Set Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target at $564.75

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $563.71.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $622.00 target price on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty
In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $491.05 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $556.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $525.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.05.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
