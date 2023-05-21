Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.74.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $173.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Apple Trading Up 0.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $175.16 on Tuesday. Apple has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

