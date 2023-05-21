B. Riley Initiates Coverage on NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT)

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

NEWT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NewtekOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

NewtekOne Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.21. NewtekOne has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55.

NewtekOne Cuts Dividend

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.21 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 26.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NewtekOne will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,048 shares in the company, valued at $16,975,295.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,048 shares in the company, valued at $16,975,295.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Young bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,660.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 31,800 shares of company stock valued at $411,013. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewtekOne

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NewtekOne by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NewtekOne by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in NewtekOne by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in NewtekOne during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NewtekOne by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading

