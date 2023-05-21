Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Primo Water Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.05.
Primo Water Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primo Water (PRMW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.