Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Primo Water Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo’s revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through major retailers and online at various price points or leased to customers.

