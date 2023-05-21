Outbrain (NYSE:OB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Outbrain (NYSE:OB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Outbrain Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE:OB opened at $4.43 on Thursday. Outbrain has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $6.92.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Outbrain (OB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Outbrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outbrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.