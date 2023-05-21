Park National (NYSE:PRK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Park National Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of PRK stock opened at $100.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $99.10 and a fifty-two week high of $151.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

