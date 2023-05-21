StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Platinum Group Metals Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Platinum Group Metals stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Platinum Group Metals has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $154.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 1.46.
About Platinum Group Metals
