StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Platinum Group Metals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Platinum Group Metals stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Platinum Group Metals has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $154.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

About Platinum Group Metals

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It operates through Canada and South Africa geographical segment. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.