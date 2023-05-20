Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,666 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,069 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after buying an additional 966,768 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Truist Financial downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NYSE:RF opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

