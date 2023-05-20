abrdn plc Grows Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,863 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $15,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Nucor by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,934,000 after purchasing an additional 429,563 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nucor by 97.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,998,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nucor by 113.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 567,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,672,000 after purchasing an additional 301,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,033,000 after purchasing an additional 287,283 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $138.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.21. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.25.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

