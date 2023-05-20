Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,656,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,673,000 after purchasing an additional 213,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,878,000 after purchasing an additional 487,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,306,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,360,000 after buying an additional 153,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,220,000 after buying an additional 81,771 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $52.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.69. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Further Reading

