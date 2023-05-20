Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Gartner worth $28,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,139,000 after buying an additional 148,010 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Gartner by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,422,000 after buying an additional 1,318,892 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Gartner by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,606,000 after buying an additional 89,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT opened at $330.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $358.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.69 and a 200-day moving average of $328.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.86.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $1,540,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at $21,954,231.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,058 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,028 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

See Also

