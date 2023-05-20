Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Fastenal by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Fastenal by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Fastenal by 24.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 7.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.4 %

FAST opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $56.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

See Also

