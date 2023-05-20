Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys New Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,252 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 552,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,291,000 after acquiring an additional 149,718 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,802,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,106,000 after buying an additional 300,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 598,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,069,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 1.9 %

WMS stock opened at $96.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.51. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.02 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.10 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.