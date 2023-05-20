abrdn plc Raises Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

abrdn plc raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,438 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $16,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,194,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,286,646,000 after buying an additional 371,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,178,000 after buying an additional 312,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,924,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,498,000 after purchasing an additional 450,110 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,496,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,230,000 after purchasing an additional 895,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 33.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,900,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,088,000 after purchasing an additional 721,432 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.75 and a 200-day moving average of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $563,780.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $563,780.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,301,854.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,233 shares of company stock valued at $21,431,501. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR).

