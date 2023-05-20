Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,528 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,068 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

JPM opened at $139.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.37. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $406.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

