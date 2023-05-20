Everhart Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $139.18 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.