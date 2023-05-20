Ascension Asset Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ascension Asset Management LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Bank of America increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

NYSE:JPM opened at $139.18 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

