Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,082 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMX. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

CarMax Price Performance

KMX opened at $71.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $106.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.93.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.