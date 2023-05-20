Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,573,000 after purchasing an additional 599,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,608,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $621,567,000 after purchasing an additional 678,694 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $371,318,000 after purchasing an additional 264,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,605,000 after purchasing an additional 947,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,167 shares of company stock worth $32,403,063. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.67.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $297.45 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $299.43. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.65 and a 200-day moving average of $268.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

