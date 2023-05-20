Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $6,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,531,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,479,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $6,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,531,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,479,817.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 631,920 shares of company stock worth $42,540,839. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $69.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.20. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on K. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.27.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

