Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 500 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 801,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,030,000 after purchasing an additional 34,581 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in AES by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AES by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,597,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,094,000 after buying an additional 283,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Wolfe Research downgraded AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

AES Stock Down 0.2 %

AES stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. AES’s payout ratio is -80.49%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Stories

