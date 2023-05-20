Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in CME Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in CME Group by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $181.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $212.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.31.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.25.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

