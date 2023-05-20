abrdn plc Has $15.95 Million Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.15% of V.F. worth $15,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,833,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after buying an additional 714,611 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 38,160 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in V.F. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $786,882,000 after purchasing an additional 336,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in V.F. by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at V.F.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VFC. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

