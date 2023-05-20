Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 5 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NVR by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in NVR by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,355 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in NVR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,024,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NVR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,787,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVR by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,719,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total transaction of $10,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,443,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total transaction of $10,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,443,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,800.54, for a total transaction of $17,401,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,845,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,710 shares of company stock valued at $95,213,468. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,846.52 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,986.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,657.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,106.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.75.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $116.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 423.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

