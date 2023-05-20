Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $15,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 751,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,534,000 after buying an additional 28,014 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 158,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,729.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $49.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $92.32.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

