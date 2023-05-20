abrdn plc Sells 538,404 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538,404 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.10% of Invitation Homes worth $18,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 848.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 29,250.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of INVH stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 17.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

