abrdn plc Acquires 14,887 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.23% of Owens Corning worth $18,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Owens Corning by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OC. Bank of America increased their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Owens Corning from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.23.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $110.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $112.17.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,290,000. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

