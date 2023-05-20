abrdn plc Purchases 909 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $19,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,756,624,000 after purchasing an additional 122,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,705,682,000 after purchasing an additional 100,116 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after purchasing an additional 851,071 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,441 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $575,562,000 after purchasing an additional 242,658 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $443.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $456.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.10. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $430.93 and a 52 week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

