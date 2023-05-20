abrdn plc Purchases 778 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

abrdn plc boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,528 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.34% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $20,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,822.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.89. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $51.58 and a 52 week high of $86.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.8425 per share. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEP shares. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

