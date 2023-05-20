abrdn plc Purchases 138,911 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,524,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,911 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.05% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $204,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 198,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,637,000 after purchasing an additional 46,292 shares during the last quarter. Lwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $139.18 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.46 and a 200 day moving average of $135.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

