Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Invests $9.27 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 181,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Ball at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.42.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

About Ball

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.