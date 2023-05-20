Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 4,463 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of FMC worth $9,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 129,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 22,088 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in FMC by 674.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $108.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $134.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.07.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

