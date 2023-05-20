Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $9.45 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $9,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTWO. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $137.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.63 and its 200 day moving average is $111.67. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $141.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

