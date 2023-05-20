Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 13,284 SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 269.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,353,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 52.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after buying an additional 521,261 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $3,782,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 48.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 994,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after buying an additional 325,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.
SIGA Technologies Stock Performance
SIGA Technologies stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $403.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.83.
SIGA Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.
About SIGA Technologies
SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The firm develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.
