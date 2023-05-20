Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in Accenture by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 7,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 104,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,982,000 after buying an additional 55,330 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Trading Up 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

ACN stock opened at $289.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.54. The stock has a market cap of $183.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

