Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,286,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Landstar System by 28.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,664,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,541,000 after purchasing an additional 368,802 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,273,000 after purchasing an additional 41,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Landstar System by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,998,000 after buying an additional 13,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LSTR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

Landstar System Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $177.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.76 and a 200-day moving average of $173.45.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.34%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

