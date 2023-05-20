Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $604,000 Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Insider Activity

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,424 shares of company stock worth $1,621,296. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HII opened at $200.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.80 and its 200-day moving average is $218.50. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.