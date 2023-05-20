Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 14,770 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Centene by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.99. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

