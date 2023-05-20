Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $12,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2,812.5% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,554 shares of company stock worth $11,615,776. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.73.

NYSE TRV opened at $183.72 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.28.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.71%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

