Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,702 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,749,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,854,000 after purchasing an additional 88,579 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 822.2% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,677,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,709,000 after purchasing an additional 111,691 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IEFA stock opened at $68.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.16 and a 200-day moving average of $64.85. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

