Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 674.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,563 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Hologic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 372,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 61,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,046,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,896,000 after purchasing an additional 196,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HOLX. Cowen lifted their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hologic Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOLX opened at $81.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.37. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Articles

