Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in CSX were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,959 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,609,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,494,000 after buying an additional 408,674 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CSX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,160,000 after buying an additional 79,243 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,078,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,874,000 after buying an additional 350,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $241,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.31 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.96.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

