Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,163 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,929 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $12,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,715,874 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,353,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,346 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after buying an additional 46,136 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 49,022 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 16,063 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,419 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,201 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

