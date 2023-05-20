FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 675.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,620 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 940.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $37.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

