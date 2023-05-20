Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 107.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 264.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Teradyne by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $97.10 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.65.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading

