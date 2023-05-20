Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,706 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 34.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $145.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.34%.

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

