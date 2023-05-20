Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 28,776 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,776 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $13,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 30,881 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 406,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 56,855 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.20. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

