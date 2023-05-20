Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $12.63 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $12,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,683,000 after purchasing an additional 885,711 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after purchasing an additional 876,725 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,442,000 after purchasing an additional 446,033 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 323.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 525,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,690,000 after acquiring an additional 401,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 314.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,973,000 after acquiring an additional 338,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE opened at $115.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.94 and a 12-month high of $172.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.91 and its 200-day moving average is $141.44.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.84%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.