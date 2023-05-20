Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $13.10 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,867 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $13,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,095,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,910,000 after purchasing an additional 605,522 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,268,000 after purchasing an additional 577,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in DTE Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,288,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,570,000 after buying an additional 372,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $108.56 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $136.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.84 and its 200-day moving average is $113.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 67.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.89.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

