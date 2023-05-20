Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 4,960 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Atmos Energy worth $11,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 488.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ATO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $116.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.26. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $121.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Further Reading

